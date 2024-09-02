15 feet long python expert catch, watch incredible video

A 15 feet long python was seen caught by an expert in a recent video. The incredible video has gone viral on social media earning huge number of views.

As we can see in the video, a man is trying to catch a huge python that is moving here and there. The angry python tried to get out of the reach of the man. It also opened its mouth several times probably to bite. Yet, after repeated efforts the man suddenly gets an opportunity to grab the huge reptile right behind its mouth. And the task was completed.

Posted to Instagram by user therealtarzann in May this year, the post has so far earned 218,925 likes.

The caption of the post reads, “Catching snakes mid strike, Comment your thoughts.”

Besides huge number of comments, the post has also earned a number of interesting comments.

A user wrote, “This prolly the best video yet catching mid strike.”

“Why don’t you have your own TV show yet,” another user asked in the comment box.

“Wooow that was freaking impressive,” a third user wrote.

“Even the snake said: wow it was amazing!!” quipped another user.

Another user commented, “That was a f*cking good snatch.”

“Them laughing in background got me weak,” another comment to the post reads.

“That was dope,” commented a user.

“Some one gave this man 7 hundred million lives,” another comment reads.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Holston (@therealtarzann)