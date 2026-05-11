14 Divers, One Ocean & a Guinness Record: Andaman’s Underwater Human Stack Stuns Internet.

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The crystal clear water of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently became the stage for an extraordinary world record attempt that has now gone viral. A team of 14 scuba divers successfully formed the tallest underwater human stack, earning a place in the Guinness World Records and leaving social media amazed.

The achievement was shared by Dive Andaman on Instagram, where videos of the stunt quickly caught attention online. The clip showed divers balancing on one another inside deep water, maintaining stability.

According to the post, the record was created at Swaraj Dweep, also known as Havelock Island, in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The height of the underwater human tower apparently reached 22.3 meters, or more than 73 feet, and sustained for around 3 minutes underwater.

What makes it remarkable is the coordination and control the divers had underwater, because unlike a human pyramid on land, here divers have to maintain balance dealing while dealing with ocean currents, breathing equipment, underwater pressure, and visibility challenges.

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These efforts were made by the Andaman and Nicobar administration to represent the island on the global adventure tourism map. Known for its coral reefs, scuba diving spots, and turquoise waters, the Andaman Islands are already a major attraction for adventure lovers.

The videos got over 695k views and 90.6k likes

Social media users were left stunned after watching the visuals, with many calling it “unreal,” “mind-blowing,” and “something straight out of a movie.” The comment section was flooded with remarks showing how proud and excited this is for the whole world. One user said, “Being proud as an indian so many congratulations to all of you guys….. Jai Hind”.

This unusual underwater record attempt has now added another reason for people across the world to look toward the islands with curiosity and admiration.

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