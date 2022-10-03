135 year old temple in Andhra decorated with currency notes & jewellery

In a rare incident a temple was decorated with currency notes and jewelry. News Agency ANI posted a few photos recently on its Twitter handle where it was seen that the Goddess is being surrounded by currency notes while a number of jewelries were also seen in the photo. The incident took place at a 135 year old temple in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

In the tweet only it was explained that the currency notes and jewellery that have been put on decoration are public contributions and will be returned once the puja is over. It won’t go to temple trust.

ANI in the Twitter post captioned, “Visakhapatnam, Andhra | A 135-yr-old temple of Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari decorated with currency notes & gold ornaments worth Rs 8 cr for Navratri

“It’s public contribution & will be returned once the puja is over. It won’t go to temple trust,” says the Temple committee.”

The post has earned many interesting comments. A user has asked, “Do you think Devi will be happy with the showoff of currency notes ..bhagwan ko bhi kagaz me tol diya …wah re mere rayees Hindustani.”

The decoration did not go well with some netizens who commented, “Oh we bribing God now?”

By the time this article was written, the said ANI post had earned 100 retweets and more than 600 likes.