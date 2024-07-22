13 feet long python attacks man who was sitting to defecate, watch

A 13 feet long python reportedly attacked a man who was sitting in the bushes to defecate. The incident took place in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the python gripped the man’s neck tightly and tried to swallow him. However, others rushed to the spot and rescued the person.

User Krishna Bihari Singh shared the video to X platform through his handle @KrishnaBihariS2 today afternoon and so far it has already garnered more than thousand views.

The video has so far earned a few comments. In some of these comments the hilarious approach of the commentator is a fun. A user wrote, “Hagne main itna mast tha bhai ki kab sanp lipat gya pta hi nahi chala…(he was so engrossed in defecating that he could not know when the snake wrapped around him).

Another user commented, “Sukun se Hagne me bhi aafat hai. (It is also risky to defecate with pleasure).”

Another some user raised voice against killing of the snake. A user wrote, “Marne ki jarurat nahi thi, un logo par van bibhag ko karyawahi karni chahiye, (There was no need of killing the snake, the Forest Department should take action in this regard).

Watch the video here: