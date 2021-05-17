Amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant group Hamas continues to surge, a video of a young boy rapping to culminate the situation in Palestine has been doing rounds on the internet.

A rap video of a 12-year-old boy Abdel Rahman al-Shantti, demanding peace has been going viral on social media. Through the rap, the little boy wants to draw the attention of the whole world to their plight.

The caption of the video shared on the boy’s Instagram page reads, “This past week has been very tough for my home, #Gaza City. I just want the world to know about the situation in #Palestine. Music is what keeps me going. Thanks to @GMCBeats in #Ireland for the help with this. Stay safe everyone. All we want is #peace.”

“Palestine’s been occupied for decades, but a home for centuries. This land has for generations been all my family’s memories,” Rahman begins the rap.

Here, take a look of the rap video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC Abdul (@mca.rap)

In the video the boy stands amidst the remains of the destroyed buildings after being hit by missiles and raps about the plight of people in Palestine.

The video has garnered over 2 million views, 1, 87,993 likes and shared on various social media platforms. Many international artists have praised the boy for the powerful rap.

Here are some of the few comments: