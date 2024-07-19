12-foot-long huge king cobra rescued in Karnataka, watch chilling video

A 12-foot-long king cobra was rescued on Friday in the Agumbe Ghat in South Karnataka. A video of the rescue has been doing the rounds on social media gaining millions of views.

Reportedly, the long poisonous snake was rescued by the wildlife officials in Agumbe Ghat in western ghat of South Karnataka.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the rescue video on Friday on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

The caption of the post by Nanda reads, ”King Cobra in Agumbe Ghat in western ghat of South Karnataka. Rescued & released safely.”

We can see in the video that the forest officials first preparing a safe place while putting a bag on the ground near a wall and putting a pipe at its opening to give passage to the reptile to enter. Then, the Forest official is rescuing the really huge snake that had entangled itself in a bush and putting it inside the bag. Many others are witnessing the rescue operation. Later, the snake was released into the deep forest at a lonely place to its natural habitat.

Watch the video here: