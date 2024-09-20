12 feet cobra spotted on Siridi Sai Baba idol in Odisha’s Dhenkanal dist, watch chilling video

Kamakhyanagar: A 12 feet long black King Cobra snake was spotted yesterday resting on the idol of Lord Siridi Saibaba at a house in the Bhejia village under Kankadahada Block in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday.

The spine chilling video of the poisonous snake has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, one Sridhara Thakur was entering to the worship house in his house in Bhejia Block of Kankadahada Block yesterday when he was shocked to witness a large snake with erected hood. He got frightened to witness a huge black cobra snake hissing. The reptile was resting on the idol of Lord Siridi Sai Baba in a position as if the statue had hold the large snake in his hand.

There were photos of other Gods also in the worship room. However, the snake was hanging from the hands of the Lord Siridi Sai Baba statue. Others in the family rushed to the puja ghara and scared to see the large snake. It was believed that since Thursday is dedicated to Lord Siridi Sai Baba it was a miracle that Baba hold a snake on his hands.

Soon, the news of the presence of the huge snake spread in the village and many people rushed to the house to witness the snake. Upon observation it was seen that the snake was aout 12 feet long.

Watch the video here: