11-year-old pilot-in-training lands aircraft, viral video stuns internet

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A young 11-year-old aviation enthusiast has gone viral after a video of her landing a plane under a supervisor’s eyes has left the audience shocked and inspired.

The viral video records the young girl in the cockpit in the ultimate stage of a flight. She is able to focus and act with composure outside her age as she is advised by the certified instructor and learns how to operate the controls and safely land the aircraft, which is a challenging task.

The landing was done professionally, but the aviation experts point out that such instances need good coordination, awareness, and the capacity to execute specific instructions, which is not common at such a tender age.

The video has attracted a lot of attention, and users are very complimentary about her confidence in it and ask if the moment is incredible and inspiring. The video gained 72.6k likes and has 2.3m views. Some reactions included,“11 and already landing planes? Amazing!”. Another user wrote, “Future captain right here ✈️”.

It is assumed that the young trainee is getting an exposure to aviation at an early age, and this is usually provided in guided programs where children get to experience the fundamentals of flying in a safe manner.

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The video has already provoked the discussion of the development of ambition at a young age, and people state that such stories might give a lot of young minds the idea of trying to pursue aviation as a profession.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishi Sharma (@young_pilot_rishi)