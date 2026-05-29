11-year-old Indian boy to Everest base camp with father, video goes viral

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A young Indian boy is being praised online by thousands of users on the internet after conquering the tough trek to Everest Base Camp with his father at the age of 11

The expedition is the pinnacle for trekkers all across the world and involves trekking for over 100 kilometers on tough mountain trails through very extreme and fluctuating weather conditions, with little access to resources.

But the young boy achieved this feat.

His father shared a few clips from the duo’s journey on social media, which gained much appreciation. Social media users from all across the globe congratulated and admired the 11-year-old for his strength, courage, and endurance, and his father for giving the child an experience for a lifetime.

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This clip got over 1 million views and over 28k likes. One user commented, “Keep going, Kid 🔥📈”; another user said, “Legendary father”. Another user commented, “Always sherpa guys 🔥🔥🔥”

The Everest Base Camp is located at an altitude of around 5,364 m and is visited by thousands every year from across the globe due to its popularity among trekkers around the world.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahi 🇧🇩🍉 (@mahithemusafir)