100 kg wheel of plane falls off during take off in Italy, Watch viral video

A video of a nearly 100-kilogram wheel falling off a plane during it’s take-off has surfaced on the internet. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

According to reports from TimesNow, a wheel of the 180-tonne massive Boeing 747 Dreamlifter, which is operated by Atlas Air seconds, falloff just after the plane took off into the air.

The incident has reportedly took place in Taranto in Italy on Tuesday morning.

The viral video shows the plane taking off the runway into the air then a black trail of smoke was seen coming from the undercarriage of the plane and suddenly a wheel falls off the plane. The wheel falls to the runway and bounces away. The wheel is said to have a weight of around 100kg.

As the runway was empty at that time, nobody was injured on the ground in this incident.

As per reports, the plane continued with its travel and landed safely in the US despite the initial malfunction. Investigators from the National Agency for Flight Safety (ANSV) are probing the incident.

The video was shared on Twitter by a page named ‘BoardingPassRO’. The video has already been viewed for more than 174,000 times. It has garnered various reaction from netizens. While some users are shocked, others thanked god that no one was under that plane during that time.

Check the video here: