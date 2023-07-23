10-Year-Old Indian-Origin girl visits 50 countries without missing a single day of school

In a remarkable feat, 10-year-old Aditi Tripathi, residing in South London with her mom Avilasha and dad Deepak, has already explored an astounding 50 countries alongside her globetrotting parents. What’s even more impressive is that Aditi manages to juggle her globetrotting adventures without missing a single day of school.

Aditi’s parents have a unique vision for their daughter’s upbringing, desiring her to be well-travelled and culturally enriched. To make this dream a reality, they meticulously planned their trips during school holidays and cleverly used bank holidays as well. The family spends around ₹21 Lakhs (20,000 Pounds) annually on travel, but they firmly believe the enriching experiences are worth every penny.

Aditi’s love for exploring different cultures shines through, as she gets fascinated by places like Nepal, India, and Thailand. The travel journey began when Aditi was just three years old, and she used to attend school for two and a half days each week. Now, the family picks her up straight from school on Fridays, embarking on late-night flights that sometimes lead them to arrive on Mondays. Yet, Aditi remains undeterred, heading directly to school from the airport.

Aditi’s parents work as accountants and are committed to their travel aspirations. They save throughout the year for their adventures, forgoing eating out and relying on public transportation to minimise expenses. Working from home also helps them save on commuting costs and childcare for Aditi’s 2-year-old sister, Advita.

Before the pandemic, the Tripathi family would embark on around 12 trips each year. Aditi, despite her tender age, has explored nearly every country in Europe, along with captivating destinations like Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

When asked about her favourite places, Aditi humbly couldn’t pick just one. However, she did share her top three choices: Nepal, Georgia, and Armenia. Aditi cherished her time in Nepal, indulging in horseback riding and experiencing the thrill of the longest cable car ride while gazing at awe-inspiring mountains like Mount Everest.

Aditi’s incredible adventures not only make for unforgettable memories but also contribute to her social skills. She encourages other children to embrace travelling, as it opens up new horizons and an understanding of diverse cultures.

Her wanderlust journey commenced at the age of three with a trip to Germany, and the Tripathi family’s love for exploration has only grown since then. From France to Italy and Austria, Aditi’s travels continue to inspire and delight.