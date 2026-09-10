10 million followers. Zero posts. Apple has somehow cracked social media

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The tech giant’s official @Apple account on X currently has almost 10 million followers, but visitors are greeted with a completely blank-looking profile displaying “0 Posts.”

And this isn’t because Apple suddenly stopped posting. In fact, Apple’s unusual relationship with X goes back years.

The company has used the platform for paid and promotional campaigns, meaning its content could appear to users as advertisements without becoming regular posts visible on the company’s timeline.

So while the main Apple account remains virtually silent, the company hasn’t abandoned X altogether.

Apple has other accounts, including @AppleSupport, which actively posts troubleshooting tips and replies to customers.

Its executives, including Tim Cook, also use their personal accounts to share announcements and updates.

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The strange strategy has naturally amused social media users. After all, the usual formula for social media success is simple: post more, engage more, gain followers.

Apple seems to have discovered another formula: post nothing. Become one of the biggest accounts anyway. And perhaps that is the most Apple thing about it.

Watch the video here:

“Fun fact: Apple has never posted a single tweet on X” pic.twitter.com/LmWeIPAXxu — Aizen (@TechyAizen) September 4, 2026