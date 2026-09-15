₹230 at the restaurant, ₹436 on Swiggy: Hyderabad man’s food bill sparks debate

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A meal costing 230 rupees at a restaurant in Hyderabad cost 436 rupees with the same items added to a Swiggy cart.

The difference was shared on X by a user based in Hyderabad who took the bill at a restaurant and checked Swiggy prices for the same items from Panchakattu Dosa in Banjara Hills.

A Neyyi kaaram onion dosa cost Rs. 104 and a Neyyi pongal was priced at Rs. 85 along with a filter coffee priced at 28.

The total for the items added up to Rs. 219.04 before GST, while the final bill was Rs. 230.

However, on Swiggy, an onion dosa was priced at Rs. 149, while the pongal cost Rs. 115. A special filter coffee was listed at Rs. 120. The total in the cart was Rs. 436 before applying any coupon or discount.

This meant there was a difference of Rs. 206 between the two bills. The comparison resulted in a few sharing whether it is cheaper to order from home or go to a restaurant.

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While some users felt going to the restaurant is cheaper, others pointed out that convenience cost would also need to be added to the home delivery.

One user commented, “Now see the difference making them at home .. more healthier and less costlier.”

This is nothing compared to sweets prices in my area few sweets are charged 50-70% more on Swiggy/Zomato. Even if you save 20% still these companies will have margines of 30% or more,” another added.

Look at the post here:

Difference between visiting the outlet and using Swiggy! pic.twitter.com/mH4exEGu67 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) September 13, 2026

Also read: The Zomato Delivery Was Nearby But The Dinner Was Already Being Eaten