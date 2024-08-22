Zilla parishad chairman elections in Kendrapara today, BJP-BJD lock horns

Kendrapara: The Zilla Parishad Chairman elections in Kendrapara shall be held on Thursday, said reports. The election shall be held for Bhapur, Raighar, Khallikot today.

There shall be a mega fight especially between BJD and BJP. Out of 32 zones in Kendrapada district, 31 Zilla Parishad zones are in the hands of BJD. Just before the elections, The Zilla Parishad chairman from BJD Gitanjali Sethi resigned from the post and became the BJP candidate.

Similarly, Vice chairman Ashok Lakhahari resigned from his post and became a Congress candidate for the Rajnagar seat. Currently there are 29 members of BJD in the Zilla Parishad.

It is worth mentioning here that, BJP has only one Zilla Parishad member now. To prevent rebellion in BJD, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik met all Zilla Parishad members and discussed with them.

The post of Chairman of the Zilla Parishad has been reserved for women belonging ST category. Now there are four people in the race. Lilita Das of Zone 5, Priyadharshini Tarai of Zone 15, Jotirmayee Behera of Zone 16 and Rashmi Malik of Zone 18. It is worth mentioning here that after the intervention of the court, the election had been postponed in three blocks.