Yuva Chatra Sangathan protests over scarcity and price hike of potato in Odisha, sells potato at Rs 20 per kg

Bhubaneswar: The Yuva Chatra Sangathan in Bhubaneswar today launched a unique protest against the scarcity and price hike of potato in Odisha by selling potato at Rs 20 per kg.

The members of the Yuva Chatra Sangathan sold the potato at Rs 20 per kg near the house of Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. Huge crowd was also seen on the spot and everyone was busy purchasing the potato at a very cheap price, as the market price has now gone above 60 rupees per kilogram.

The protesters alleged that the Odisha government has massively failed in controlling the price of potato and is even unable to import potato from other States. They requested the State government to take immediate steps to check the skyrocketing potato price and import potato from other States. Besides, they demanded a permanent solution of such problem.

On the other hand, Food Suppliers, Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra claimed that the State us facing shortage of potatoes as no potato supply has come from Uttar Pradesh or West Bengal.

It is said that the consumers are also reluctant to purchase the Uttar Pradesh potatoes, the Minister had said.