Youtuber stabbed to death over past rivalry in Bhubaneswar, 3 arrested
Rahul Maharana was stabbed to death at GGP Colony in Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar and police have arrested three people in this connection
Bhubaneswar: A young youtuber, Rahul Maharana was stabbed to death at GGP Colony in Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar on Saturday night and Commissionerate police have arrested three people in this connection.
The incident took place at school playground in Rasulgarh at around 10 pm when Rahul along with friends were sitting on the ground, when hewas allegedly attacked by three to four youths who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.
He was rushed to Capital Hospital by his friends. However, doctors declared him dead while he was undergoing treatment.
He was a youtube blogger and along with that he was engaged in the business of supplying oxygen cylinders.
