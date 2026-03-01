Youtuber stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar following late-night altercation

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A brutal murder has rocked the capital city after a young YouTuber was killed following a violent clash in the GGP Colony area late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Maharana. According to reports, the incident unfolded at a local playground in GGP Colony within the jurisdiction of the Mancheswar Police Station.

Sources indicate that Rakesh was sitting in a park with four of his friends late at night when a heated argument broke out among them. What began as a verbal spat quickly escalated into a violent physical confrontation.

As the locals witnessed this the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Upon receiving information, the Mancheswar Police arrived at the scene to begin an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the murder was a result of a sudden provocation and personal dispute among the group.

The police have cordoned off the area and are questioning witnesses to identify the primary accused and recover the weapon used in the crime.