YouTuber Chandan Kar arrested for blackmailing woman with their intimate videos, check details

Bhubaneswar: Mahila police today arrested YouTuber Chandan Kar for allegedly blackmailing a woman with their intimate videos, which he had captured while they were in relationship.

Police reportedly detained the YouTuber after the victim filed a complaint against him alleging that he was blackmailing her with the intimate videos as she got married to another person. He was arrested following his interrogation.

As alleged, Chandan and the woman were in a love relationship for some time during which the accused had captured some of their intimate moments on his mobile phone and was blackmailing her with the videos after she got married to another man.

The victim also claimed that YouTuber Chandan Kar also threatened her that he would show their intimate videos to her husband.

Sources said that the Youtuber Chandan Kar was earlier arrested on charges of forcing his wife to sleep with a producer.