Youth wields sword in bank premises in Dhenkanal, security guard injured

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident, a youth wielded a sword in bank premises in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in Muktapasi branch of Odisha Gramya Bank.

According to reports, the security guard has been injured in the incident. The entire act has been captured in the CCTV installed in the bank premises. It is further worth mentioning that the youth escaped from the spot before the police arrived.

However, the reason for which the youth indulged in such an act is yet to be ascertained. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. The police are taking a close look at the CCTV footage to identify the youth and catch him. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.