Youth washed away while taking bath in Brahmani River

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Dhenkanal: A youth was washed away while taking bath in Brahmani River at Manapur village in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Sunday.

One Sushil Sahu, a 25-year-old youth from Manpur village under Kantabania police station limits had gone to bathe in the river with his friends this afternoon.

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While bathing, Sushil got swept away due to the current of the water. His friends tried their best to rescue him but they failed in their attempt. Following this, they informed the villager about the mishap.

Later, after receiving information, the fire brigade of the local GMR factory reached the river and continued search operation. But the missing youth’s whereabouts is yet to be known.