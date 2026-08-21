Youth Vandalizes Shop at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Thrashed By Public, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: A youth allegedly vandalized a shop at Platform No. 1 of Bhubaneswar Railway Station on August 11 and was subsequently thrashed by people present there. However, no GRP personnel were present to handle the situation at the time. The incident has raised serious questions over security in the high-security zone.

The youth has been identified as Bharat Behera of Talagaon, Boudh.

According to sources, Bharat had come to Bhubaneswar Railway Station that night. He tried to take food items from a shop that was closed and allegedly vandalized the food stall. A viral video circulating on social media shows him damaging the shop property.

Later, passengers and locals present on the platform caught hold of him and beat him up. In the viral video, it can be seen that the youth’s hands were tied and he was kept on the ground while being beaten.

Although the incident occurred at Platform No. 1, no GRP personnel were seen handling the situation. The youth was later taken to the GRP Police Station.

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Police inquiry revealed that Bharat is mentally unstable.

Sources said that after the youth was handed over to GRP, the matter was initially settled at the police station. However, after the video went viral on social media, GRP police have registered a case on their own and started an investigation.

Watch the video here: