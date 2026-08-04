Youth trampled to death by wild tusker in Kendujhar

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Bhubaneswar: A youth was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Dalangapani village under Ghatagaon police limits of Kendujhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Nayak, a resident of the same village.

According to reports, a herd of elephants entered the village last evening and caused widespread disturbance. While local residents were trying to drive the elephants away, Nayak was attacked by one of the wild elephants.

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The family members and villagers rushed injured Nayak to the Ghatagaon Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical aid, where the doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, the Ghatagaon police reached the spot and assessed the situation and started a probe into the matter. The officials also asked the villagers to remain cautious.

Also Read: Youth Trampled To Death By Elephant In Odisha