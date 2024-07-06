Youth trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed after being attacked by an elephant in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Charigochhia area of Badachana block under Bairi forest Range of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Rabi Bindhani of Charigochhia village.

As per reports, today two youths were attacked by an elephant when they had gone to the forest near Bandhapalli. One of them managed to save himself by running away from the scene while the other was trampled by the elephant.

The youth who escaped from the scene informed the locals about the incident. Accordingly, the locals and Forest officials of Bairi Forest Division rushed to the spot and rescued the youth from the forest in a critical condition, He was rushed to Badachana Medical Centre. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

On the other hand, efforts are being made by the forest department officials to drive away the elephant.

On hearing the news, Badachana MLA Amar Nayak reached the hospital and met the family of the deceased. He expressed his condolences to the beavered family.

The MLA also said that necessary government assistance will be provided to the family of the deceased soon.