Youth trampled to death by elephant in Odisha

Baripada: A 35-year-old youth was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Rasgovindpur range of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha this morning.

The deceased youth has been identified as Raghu Marandi of Bhadrasol village.

According to reports, Marandi had gone behind his house early this morning to attend nature’s call. In the meantime, a tusker appeared all of a sudden and attacked him causing his death on the spot.

As Marandi did not return home, his family members went in search of him and found him dead behind his house and raised an alarm.

Soon, the villagers rushed to the spot and informed the local forest officials about his death duet to elephant attack. They also demanded compensation for the deceased’s kin.

Later, the local police along with forest officials reached Bhadrasol village and conducted an investigation into the matter. Marandi’s body was also sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

