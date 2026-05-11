Youth Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers in Mayurbhanj Over Alleged Misconduct

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Udala: A youth was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten by villagers in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday night. The villagers alleged that the youth had abused girls. The incident took place in Barhampur village under Udala police station limits.

According to reports, two youths from the Baripada area entered Barhampur village on Saturday night. At the time, a family function was underway in the village.

Villagers alleged that the two youths reached the spot and, taking advantage of the crowd, attempted to abuse two girls.

Agitated, the villagers tried to catch both men. One managed to escape, while the other was caught.

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The villagers then tied the youth to a tree with a rope and beat him.

Police reached the spot later and freed and rescued the youth.

According to police, the accused youth said he had entered the village by mistake while looking for his wife.