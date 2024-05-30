Youth swept away in Mahanadi river at Naraj

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a youth went missing after being swept away by water while bathing in Mahanadi river at Naraj in Cuttack district today.

As many as seven youths from the Kaligali area of Cuttack had reportedly gone to take a bath in the river this afternoon. However, one of them, named Chandan Kumar Sethi, was swept away due to heavy current of the water while bathing.

After being alerted by his friends, the local fishermen tried to rescue Chandan but as they failed, the Godisahi police outpost and Barang fire station were intimated about the incident.

Soon, a rescue team from Barang fire station along with some local police station launched a search after reaching the spot. But, the youth was still missing.

