Youth swept away in Mahanadi river at Naraj, body recovered

Cuttack: A youth went missing in Mahanadi said reports on Thursday. His dead body was recovered from the river on Friday. In the unfortunate incident, the youth went missing after being swept away by water while bathing in Mahanadi river at Naraj in Cuttack district.

Reports say that, as many as seven youths from the Kaligali area of Cuttack had reportedly gone to take a bath in the river this afternoon. However, one of them, identified as Chandan Kumar Sethi, was swept away due to heavy current of the water while bathing.

After being alerted by his friends, the local fishermen tried to rescue Chandan but as they failed, the Godisahi police outpost and Barang fire station were intimated about the incident.

Soon, a rescue team from Barang fire station along with some local police station launched a search after reaching the spot. But, the youth was still missing. The young man was reluctant to enter the water said his friends. Today his dead body has been fished out from Mahanadi.

