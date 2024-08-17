Youth surrenders after killing widow in Odisha’s Athagarh

Athagarh: A youth surrendered before Athagarh police after killing a widow woman at Panchagaon under Tigiria police limits of Cuttack on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the youth, Karthik Sethi killed the woman by slitting her throat with some sharp weapon. He then surrendered at the police station.

The deceased woman Alpana Das aged 50 is a widow and had given shelter to the accused youth when he was just 10 years old. The woman was staying at her residence in Tigiria along with her father-in-law, as her son was staying outside the state for pursuing his education.

The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and still a mystery.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is alleged that the accused youth killed the woman to acquire her property.

Later, the police along with the scientific team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

