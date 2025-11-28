Youth stoned to death in Mayurbhanj, police launches investigation

Advertisement

Udala: A youth has been reportedly stoned to death at Badakhunta village under Khunta police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Hembram, a native of Khaprakhol village under Khunta police limits.

As per reports, Ganesh had been to the market for buying vegetables and when did not return back. His relatives launched a search operation. Some locals spotted the body of Ganesh near Badakhunta road and informed the police about the same.

The Khunta police along the scientific team reached the spot and recovered the body and started an investigation into the matter.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that some unknown miscreant has stoned him to death. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be established.