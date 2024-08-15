Youth stabs tailor to death with his scissors in Angul, detained

Angul: In an unfortunate incident a youth reportedly stabbed a tailor to death with his scissors at Barpal village in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday.

One Madhusudan Nayak of Jajpur Road area was living at a rented house near the Barpal College and was working as a tailor. A youth identified as Tuna had reportedly gone to Nayak’s house for some work this afternoon. However, a heated argument broke out between them, irate over which Tuna stabbed Nayak with a scissors leaving him critically injured.

A team of cops from Barpal Police station arrived at the spot after getting information about the crime and rescued Nayak while he was lying in the pool of blood.

Soon, the police team rushed Nayak to the District Headquarter Hospital in the police vehicle, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Tuna has been detained by the police for interrogation over the crime, the reason of which is yet to be known, said sources adding that Nayak’s body will be handed over to his family members after the completion of the postmortem.

