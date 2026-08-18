Youth stabs parents over domestic dispute, attacks cops too

Advertisement

Puri: Irked over his family dispute, a youth reportedly stabbed his parents with a sharp knife and later attacked three other cops when they went to investigate the matter at Ganeswarpur village under the Gop police station limits of Puri district today.

One Bichitra Rath of the village reportedly had a heated argument with his father, Ramachandra Rath, and mother over some family dispute. Soon, it turned ugly as he attacked the couple with a knife.

After hearing the commotions of Ramachandra and his wife and their cry for help, some villagers rushed to their house to inquiry what had happened to them. However, none of them dare to intervene as Bichitra terrorized everyone with the knife and attempted to attack.

Finding no other option, the villagers informed the Gop police about the shocking incident. Following this, a team of cops reached the village for investigation. However, Bichitra attacked the cops with the knife which left an ASI, a Constable and Home Guard critically injured.

Advertisement

All the injured cops including Bichitra’s father and mother were rushed to the Gop Hospital for treatment.

Two IICs of other nearby police stations, a sub-inspector and one platoon force, including the Nimapada SDPO also rushed to the spot. The local firefighters were also rushed to the village.

After around two hours of operation, they could over power Bichitra and snatched the knife from him. Later, he was also taken to the hospital for some medical examination to ascertain his mental health condition.

Meanwhile, Gop police has started an investigation into the matter.