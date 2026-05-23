Youth stabbed with knife by brother-in-law at Aska bus stand

Advertisement

Aska: Youth sustains critical injuries after brother-in-law stabbed him with knife at the Aska bus stand in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

According to sources, the youth has been identified as Kansa Dakua of Bakhara Kata village under the Badagada police limits in Ganjam.

Kansa was allegedly attacked by Kuna Dakua of Khamar village under Saragarh police limits.

Advertisement

Primary investigation reports have suggested that the attack could have been made over family dispute.

Kansa has sustained crtical injuries in the attack. He was initially admitted to the Aska hospital for treatment. Later, he was transferred to the Berhampur hospital as his condition deteriorated.