Youth stabbed over previous enmity in Dhenkanal

Kamkhayanagar: A youth was allegedly stabbed over previous enmity in Rodanga under Bhuban police limits of Dhenkanal district. He was rescued by the villagers and shifted to Bhuban Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

The victim has been identified as Chandan Malik, a resident of the same village.

According to reports, the incident occurred while he was returning home with household ration items. A group of youths allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife and sticks near Adarsh Vidyalaya.

Some villagers found him lying in a critical condition near Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Purusottampur. They immediately rescued him and admitted him to the Bhuban Community Health Centre. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation.