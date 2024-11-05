Youth stabbed in broad daylight in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: In a horrific incident, a youth was stabbed with a knife by three miscreants in the broad daylight in Kapteswar village under Chandanpur police station limits in Puri district, following previous altercations on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kanhu Mallick of Kapteswar village.

According to sources, three miscreants came in a bike equipped with arms and chased him. Kanhu was later stabbed with a knife by the miscreants. More information awaited.