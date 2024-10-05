Youth stabbed in Berhampur due to alleged political enemity

Berhampur: A young man was stabbed to death in his house. The youth has been admitted to the Berhampur MKCG hospital in critical condition.

This shocking incident has been reported from Parnu village under Bakutu gram panchayat area. The attack took place allegedly due to political enmity. The young man has been identified as Bipra Pradhan, son of Govind Pradhan of the same village.

According to the information available, five to seven people suddenly entered the house and attacked him with swords. Bipra got serious injuries on his head, stomach and hands. He was first admitted to Khallikote and then Berhampur MKCG Medical College in critical condition. It has been reported that this coordinated attack was based on previous enmity. Khallikote police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.