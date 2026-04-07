Youth Dies After Being Shot in Odisha’s Jajpur, watch

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Jajpur Town: In another case of gunfire in Odisha a youth was shot in Jajpur district of Odisha yesterday night and thus he turned critical. The incident took place near Kalimegha under Jajpur police station limits. The accused fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Somya Ranjan Samal of Kuansarpur.

After the incident, the critically wounded youth was rushed to Jajpur’s Headquarter Hospital. However, as his health condition further deteriorated, he was then shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

The reason of the gunfire is yet to be ascertained. Jajpur police are investigating the incident.

It is worth noting that earlier in another incident, a shot was fired in Balasore. In this incident, two youths were critically injured. The miscreants shot at the two youths in the Arada Bazar area of ​​Balasore over a past enmity.

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Sahadeva Khunta police station reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The critically injured were admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Update:

The critically injured youth reportedly succumbed to the injury today morning at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. The deceased’s family members have alleged medical negligence for the death. They also alleged that the involvement of Soumya’s wife may be in the gunfire.

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