Youth shot dead in Dhenkanal; 1 arrested, efforts on to nab absconding accused

Dhenkanal: Tension prevailed near Nuabag Sani temple under Hindol police limits of Dhenkanal district this evening after a youth was shot dead by two miscreants.

One Subas Sahu, a resident of Mahalunda village, was reportedly going on a bike for some work. In the meantime, two unidentified youths intercepted him near Nuabag Sani temple and opened fire at him.

Some locals rescued Sahu, an employee of a financial company, in a critical condition and admitted him at Hindol Hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, Hindol police rushed to the crime spot immediately and managed to nab one of the two miscreants when he was trying to flee. Cops also seized a gun, live bullets, armed weapons and a mobile phone from his possession.

While the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be known, it is suspected to be fallout of political enmity.

Meanwhile, police has started an investigation into the matter by forming a special team to nab the accused who fled from the spot soon after the firing. They also have sealed the roads with the aim to trace him.

Also Read: BJD Announces Names Of 16 Panelists For Media Engagements