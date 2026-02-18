Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Cuttack  

Advertisement

Cuttack: A youth was shot dead in broad daylight while attending a feast with friends in the Nuapada Press Colony area under Madhupatana Police Station limits of Cuttack city today.

The deceased has been identified as Soumyaranjan Jena, alias Rinku.

According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified person suddenly opened fire when Soumyaranjan and his friends had gathered to enjoy a feast. As Soumyaranjan sustained a bullet injury to his chest, he was rushed to SCB Medical College & Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

As the news of Soumyaranjan’s death due to firing got spread and triggered panic in the locality, police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. As part of its probe, they also seized Soumyaranjan’s body for postmortem.

A scientific team along with senior officers including Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari also rushed to the crime scene and conducted further investigation. However, police are yet to identify the miscreant and the motive of the murder.

Meanwhile, two persons have been detained for interrogation. On the other hand, Soumyaranjan’s friends described him as a talented cricketer and clarified that he had no any rivalry with anyone.