Youth shot at in Odisha’s Jharsuguda dist, admitted to VIMSAR in critical condition

Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, a youth was shot at in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Kumarbandha village under Banaharpali Police Station limits in the district.

The victim has been identified as Manoj Barik of Shanti Nagar. And the accused has been identified as Md Sonu of Bandhbahal area.

As per reports, the youth was shot at due to past enmity. Today, Sonu opened fire at Manoj and as a result the victim sustained multiple bullet injury.

The critically injured Manoj was rushed to the nearby hospital following the incident. However, as his condition deteriorated he was then shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. By the time this report was written, Brajrajnagar SDPO was present on the spot.

Further investigation to the case is underway.