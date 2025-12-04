Youth sets mother ablaze over refusal to give money to buy intoxicant in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly set his mother on fire after she refused to give him money to buy intoxicants in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Galagandapur village under Tihidi Police Station limits in the district.

The accused son has been identified as Debashish Nayak, and the victim mother is Joshnarani.

According to the received information, Debashish asked his mother for money to consume drugs, and when she refused, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

As a result, the mother suffered critical injuries while she was rescued by the villagers. They rushed her to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital.

The accused son has fled the scene, and Tihidi police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Watch the video here: