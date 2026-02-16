Youth Rolls 4 Km to temple on Maha Shivaratri to win back his love in Rayagada

Advertisement

Rayagada: In a remarkable display of devotion and love, a young man rolled nearly four kilometers to the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The incident was reported from Kapileswar Temple at Amlabhata under Muniguda block. Lokanath Dongari, a resident of Dangabadi village under Ichhapur panchayat, undertook the arduous journey to seek blessings from Lord Shiva in an attempt to win back his beloved.

According to sources, Lokanath is in a relationship with a young woman and wanted to atone for a mistake he had made unknowingly. As an act of repentance and prayer, he decided to roll on the road from Dangabadi village to the Kapileswar Temple, covering a distance of about four kilometers.

Currently working as an operator in a company in Chennai, Lokanath began his journey at around 3 am on Maha Shivaratri. After nearly eight hours of continuous rolling, he finally reached the temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva, seeking fulfillment of his wish.

