Youth rescued with critical burn injuries in Bhubaneswar, investigation underway

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Bhubaneswar: A youth was rescued in a critical condition with half-burnt injuries from the Kochilei haat in Bhubaneswar’s Rasulgarh area on Wednesday. The police has admitted the youth at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar hospital for treatment.

The youth has been identified as Salon employee named Mangu Dakua. He reportedly lives in the Tarini slum area.

According to sources, the youth reportedly caught on fire from a blaze outside the shop in the early morning Wednesday morning. The locals spotted him running with burn injuries and informed the police while trying to rescue him from the flames.

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On receiving the information, the police personnel of the Shaheed Nagar police station has reached the spot and rushed the seriously injured youth to Capital Hospital and later shifted him to the AIIMS as his condition remained critical. The police also seized the burnt clothes of the young man.

The police is investigating the incident and are questioning the eyewitnesses.