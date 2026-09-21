Youth Rescued Alive from Kuakhai River in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old youth who had jumped into the Kuakhai River in the capital city of Odisha yesterday night was rescued alive by the Balianta Fire Services team.

He had jumped from Tankapani Bridge last night however the fire fighters rescued him alive.

The rescued youth has been identified as Surya Narayan Jena.

According to reports, after receiving information, a team from Balianta Fire Station immediately reached the spot under the leadership of Station Officer Gobinda Chandra Jena. The fire personnel carried out a courageous rescue operation and brought the youth safely to the river bank.

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He was later rushed to the Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar for immediate medical treatment.

The youth was saved due to the swift action and brave rescue effort of the fire brigade.

However, the reason behind his attempt to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.