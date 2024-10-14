Youth rapes girl after entering house at mid-night in Malkangiri district

Malkangiri: Sexual harassment and sexual violence towards women and girls continue in Odisha as one such fresh case has been reported from the Malkangiri district of the State today.

A youth named Ashok Sarkar allegedly raped a girl after entering her house by taking the advantage of her loneliness at mid-night, said sources adding that the incident has occurred in Motu Police station area of the district.

The matter came to light only after the family members of the victim girl filed a complaint against the accused this morning. Ashok is said to be a resident of the same village.

Based on the complaint, Motu police initiated a probe after registering a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the youth who fled the village soon after committing the crime.

Also Read: DGP YB Khurania Talks To Delhi CP Over Sexual Assault Of Odisha Girl In Delhi