Youth power key to Odisha’s future, say speakers at Kalinga TV Conclave

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Bhubaneswar: Youth hold the key to Odisha’s future development and prosperity, speakers said at the Kalinga TV Conclave, “Yuva Shakti: Odisha’s Progress,” held at the Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar.

The event brought together political leaders, educationists, industry representatives, entrepreneurs and social leaders to discuss Odisha’s development roadmap. Key topics included skill development, education, industrial growth, entrepreneurship and the role of young people in shaping the state’s future.

Among those present were Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Kalinga TV Advisor Umapada Bose and Editor-in-Chief Soumyajit Pattnaik.

Speakers highlighted that youth constitute the largest section of India’s and Odisha’s population. They stressed that if this demographic strength is guided in the right direction, the state can achieve new milestones in development.

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Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha has emerged as a leading state in skill development and added that greater emphasis would be placed on promoting entrepreneurship in the coming years. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the National Education Policy 2020 would play a crucial role in making future generations skilled and self-reliant.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari encouraged young people to participate in politics, saying their involvement would bring fresh ideas and perspectives. Other speakers described youth as nation-builders and the greatest strength of the country.

During the conclave, several legislators, young entrepreneurs, social workers and distinguished personalities from various fields were felicitated. The event was supported by leading industrial and corporate organizations, contributing to its successful organization.