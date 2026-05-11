Sundargarh: Youth narrowly escapes death after brutal assault

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Sundargarh: A shocking incident of brutality has been reported from Sundargarh district of Odisha recently.

The incident took place near Jogimal village under Bhasma police station limits in the district, where a youth was allegedly tied to a pole and brutally assaulted.

The victim has been identified as Montu Satnami.

According to reports, on the night of May 2, a youth named Shiva Patel along with a few of his aides allegedly dragged Montu out of his house over some dispute.

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He was then allegedly beaten and dragged for nearly half a kilometre. Later he was allegedly tied to a pole and mercilessly thrashed. Despite pleading for mercy, the accused allegedly continued the assault, leaving him severely injured and covered in blood.

An ASI from Bhasma police station later reached the spot and rescued the injured youth. Montu was initially admitted to Mangaspur Community Health Centre and later shifted to Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Later, following a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, the news has now surfaced. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused.