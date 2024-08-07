Youth missing in Debi river, search operation underway

Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, a youth went missing in Debi river of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, a youth allegedly went missing after getting swept away in Debi River near Machhagaon said reports in this regard. Reports further said that, the search and rescue operations are underway. Detailed reports are awaited.

In a shocking incident as many as three people have gone missing in four days in river Kathajodi of Odisha on Saturday. The police and the firefighters are searching for the three people. It is worth mentioning that the youth who had jumped into the river yesterday is yet to be found.

A youth from the Khan Nagar area of Cuttack City reportedly jumped into the Kathajodi River shockingly infront of his mother on Friday evening. The 45-year-old identified as Manoj Behera was reportedly going in an auto-rickshaw to Gopalpur along with his mother from the Samrat Cinema Hall Chhaka.

However, when the three-wheeler reached the Kathajodi bridge connecting Gopalpur and Press Chhaka, Manoj reportedly got down from the moving vehicle and jumped into the river before anyone including his mother could stop him.

A team of fire fighters and Cuttack Sadar Police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. But the reason what promoted Manoj to jump into the river infront of mother is yet to be known.

Yet again an incident of a youth jumping into Kathajodi river in Cuttack district of Odisha has come to the fore on Friday. The youth has been identified as Tushar Bhatt. The youth has allegedly kept his car on the bridge and jumped down into the river.

The youth’s chappals have been found on the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu and his car from Trishulia square in Cuttack. The youth had been missing from his home in Bhubaneswar since Wednesday.

It is believed that he allegedly has jumped into Kathajodi river. A search operation is underway in this regard. He had lost a lot of money in online trading say reports.

Earlier on July 31 in another incident, chappals and scooter found on Trishulia bridge but owner missing, a search operation has been initiated in this regard. Since early morning hours it was found that a red scooter with its key in the ignition hole had been kept on the bridge. A chappal was also found near the scooter said reports.

Various questions have been raised in this regard such as: who has kept the scooter and where the owner is. The search is still on for the scooter rider. Since the river is in full spate due to the monsoons, nothing can be ascertained. The locals have informed the Markat Nagar police.

The fire department personnel have also reached the spot and have launched a search operation. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.