Youth missing in Aryapalli sea, SRC directs intensification of rescue operation

Chatrapur: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu as directed intensification of rescue operation in the case of missing youth who drowned in Aryapalli sea.

The Coast Guard shall bring in a helicopter for the rescue. The fire department, ODRAF and police have reached the spot and are continuing the rescue operation. The missing youth has been identified as Hemansen Behera of K. Aryapalli village.

According to information, Hemansen went to swim in the sea with his four to five friends yesterday. All of a sudden there was a rogue wave and he allegedly got drawn in and went missing in the water.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the ODRAF team is searching the spot to rescue him. After receiving the news, Chhatrapur SDPO Gaura Hari Sahu, Aryapalli Policenstation IIC Vidya Bharti Naik and many police, fire and fire department officials were present at the spot and investigated.

