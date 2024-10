Banki: A youth met watery grave while taking bath in Mahanadi river near Kalikaprasad ghat in Banki on Sunday.



The deceased youth has been identified as Alok Barik, a native of Patapur village under Gopalpur gram panchayat.

As per reports, Alok had gone to take bath in the river, but he slipped into deep water, he could not swim to save himself and drowned.

Following which, the Banki fire personnel have launched a rescue operation.