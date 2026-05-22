Youth meets watery grave in Lower Indra dam in Odisha’s Nuapada district

Advertisement

Nuapada: In a tragic incident, a youth met watery grave while he was taking bath in the Lower Indra dam in Nuapada district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place under the old bridge in Pendra Bandha.

The deceased youth has been identified as Gobinda Majhi of Badabanki village in Balangir district.

As per reports, Gobinda was taking bath in the waterbody when somehow he was pulled inside the deep water and drowned.

Advertisement

After getting information firemen from Komna Fire Services Department as well as ODRAF team members reached the spot and fished out body of the youth.

Also Komna Police reached the scene, seized the body and initiated investigation. Further probe of the matter is underway.